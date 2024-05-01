The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Debut novelist JJ Carpenter launches supernatural story

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
May 2 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Events

May 4: At Harry Hartog ANU will be the launch of Belinda Cranston's debut novel The Changing Room. Free, registration essential: harryhartog.com.au.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.