Debut novelist JJ Carpenter launches supernatural story

May 4: At Harry Hartog ANU will be the launch of Belinda Cranston's debut novel The Changing Room. Free, registration essential: harryhartog.com.au.
May 4: Canberra author JJ Carpenter launches her debut novel, The Corner of Her Eye, a story of the supernatural, in the Library Room of the Kingston Hotel at 2pm.
May 7: At 6pm, Hugh Mackay will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger on his new book, The Way We Are, lessons from a lifetime of listening. Kambri Cinema, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 8: B.M. Carroll will discuss her domestic thriller, One of Us Is Missing, with Petronella McGovern. See: bookcow.com.au.
May 9: At Paperchain at 5pm is an event to celebrate the book James Joyce: A Life, and to remember its author Gabrielle Carey (1959-2023). See: paperchainbookstore.com.au.
May 13: Miles Franklin award-winning author Shankari Chandran will be in conversation with Karen Viggers on her new novel Safe Haven. Kambri Cinema, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 16: Frank Bongiorno will be in conversation with Jennifer Reyner on the new updated edition, written with Nick Dyrenfurth, of A Little History of the Australian Labor Party. Kambri Cinema, ANU, 6pm. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 18: At the Book Cow at 2pm will be the launch of the picture book Our Home, written by Catherine Meatheringham and illustrated by Max Hamilton. See: bookcow.com.au.
May 19: At Muse at 3pm, meet the editor of Growing Up Torres Strait Islander, Samantha Faulkner, in conversation with MARION chair Emma Batchelor. See: musecanberra.com.au.
May 22: At 5pm at Paperchain is a book event with Penny Olsen, author of Artful Lives: The Cohen Sisters. See: paperchainbookstore.com.au.
May 26: At the Book Cow at 11am will be the launch of The Adventures of Chicken Wiggle by Alexandra Hughes.
May 29: At The Book Cow at 6pm is the launch of Power and Obsession, a novel imagining London occupied by the Nazis in World War II, by Catherine McCullagh. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 15: At Muse at 4pm, Amy Brown, author of My Brilliant Sister, will be in conversation with Canberra Writers Festival artistic director Beejay Silcox. See: musecanberra.com.au.
