'A necessity': why daycare is going to the dogs

It's 8am at Fisher shops and there's more dogs than you can throw a stick at.
People in immaculate suits step out of their car with poodles, while kids in hoodies pull kelpies and Labradors on to the pavement.
It's drop off time at doggy daycare, and it's only slightly less chaotic than a human one.
Morgan Jacobs' dalmatian Archie is pulling her along in his rush to get to greet his friends- he's very excited for daycare.
Ms Jacobs said it was a great way to get some of his energy out while she's at work.
"He bloody loves it. He's always so excited to come and he's always so tired when he gets home," she said.
"They post lots of photos throughout the day and he always looks so happy running around and playing with everyone."
Over 80 dogs are arriving at Pups4Fun this morning, from toy poodles to Great Danes.
What used to be a niche, even luxury, service is rapidly becoming an essential part of owning a dog.
A day at doggy daycare will set you back between $30 to $100; a price Canberrans are willing to pay, based on the growing number of centres.
Australian expenditure on dog and cat minding - which includes daycare services - rose from $500 million in 2016 to $700 million in 2022.
Australians spends more than $13 billion on caring for our pets a year; increasingly on niche activities like dog cafes and puppy day spas.
And with almost 50 per cent of Aussies owning a dog, the market is plentiful.
Owner of Pups 4 Fun Rhiannon Beach said the growth in the industry is largely due to changes in lifestyle over the past two decades.
"Dogs are now seen as part of the family rather than just a dog in the backyard," she said.
"And with a lot of people choosing not to have children, or having children later, they're having dogs and they're integrating them into their lives.
"Where a previous generation may have had children earlier; the dog has now taken that space."
For many owners, daycare is the security of knowing their dog is well cared for while they're at work.
Owner of schnauzer Hubble, Melanie Tacey, said her dog gets anxious when left alone.
"Hubble has separation anxiety and he does not like being left at home by himself," she said.
"We are very lucky that we generally work from home, but Tuesday is our office day, so he comes to daycare then."
Hubble's best friend is Hilda, another schnauzer he spends most of his time with at daycare.
They met when they were puppies in the nursery program.
Hilda's owner Pauline Unterberger said daycare is a chance for her puppy to meet other dogs.
"Dog parks can be chaotic, a bit of a hit and miss, but I know they have good ratios here."
"To be honest she mostly hangs out with Hubble, they spend all day playing with each other and don't really play with anyone else!"
