Understand your child's need: Additional learning assistance

Picture by Shutterstock

As parents, you often rely on grades as the primary indicator of your children's academic success.



You celebrate the A's and worry about the C's, believing that these letters define their educational journey.

Although, perhaps, the picture here is still incomplete. Children's achievements are not only reflected in their grades.



Statistically, almost 80 per cent of schoolchildren are stressed, and 58 per cent are simply tired. These negative emotions could be attributed to various factors, such as struggling with certain subjects, feeling overwhelmed by the workload, or having unaddressed learning difficulties. (1)

Behind each report card lies a unique story of strengths, challenges, and potential needs for additional support.



You need to look beyond the grades and pay attention to the signs that your child may require additional learning assistance to help them navigate their educational journey.

That said, this article will discuss the signs that indicate your child could benefit from extra support.

1 - Behavioural changes

Have you noticed your child acting out more than usual? Maybe they're struggling to focus on homework, or their teacher has mentioned disruptive behaviour in class.



These behavioural changes could be signs that your child is facing some learning challenges. If our kids sounded frustrated or overwhelmed with their homework, it could show up in their behaviour.



They became more withdrawn, anxious, or even irritated.

But don't just write it off as a phase or assume they're being naughty. Instead, try to have some open, honest chats with your child about what's going on.



Create a supportive environment at home and work with their teacher to figure out the best ways to help. You may also bring your child for a professional positive behaviour support session.

Positive behaviour support focuses on building your child's skills and confidence so they feel better equipped to tackle those learning hurdles head-on.



With a little extra understanding and the right support, you can help your child get back on track and feel good about school again.

2 - Lack of confidence

Do you ever get the feeling that your child is doubting themselves at school? Perhaps they're not as eager to participate in class discussions, or they're constantly second-guessing their answers when doing homework.



This lack of confidence can be a major sign that they're having a tough time with some parts of their learning.

In some cases, when kids start losing faith in their own abilities, it can really take a toll on their speech and language skills too.



They might become more hesitant to speak up, stumbling over their words or struggling to express their thoughts clearly. It's like their self-doubt is putting up a big roadblock in their communication.

If you're noticing these confidence issues, it's definitely time to step in and lend some additional learning support. You can chat with your child about what's going on and let them know that it's totally normal to find some things tricky.

Teaming up with their teacher can also help you figure out where they need a bit more assistance. Better yet, you can take your child to speech therapy.



Speech therapy might be a really valuable tool to help your child build their language skills and feel more self-assured when communicating.

3 - Struggling with homework

Is your child spending hours slogging through homework that should only take a fraction of the time? According to research, the optimal duration for doing homework is one to two hours.



However, if you notice your child is spending hours slogging through homework or they constantly feel frustrated and avoid their assignments altogether, it's a clear indication that they're having a hard time grasping the material. (2)

Perhaps they're stuck on a concept, unsure of how to approach a problem, or just feeling totally lost. As a parent, it's tough to watch them struggle, but there are ways you can help.



Make time to sit down with them and talk about their homework challenges. See if you can pinpoint where they're getting tripped up and brainstorm some strategies together.

If the issues persist, don't hesitate to reach out to their teacher for guidance.



They can offer insight into what's going on in the classroom and suggest some extra resources or support.

4 - Consistently low grades

While it's tempting to brush off a bad grade here and there, a pattern of low achievement could indicate that your child is having difficulty understanding the material or keeping up with the pace of the class.



It's crucial to address these issues early on, as falling behind can lead to frustration, decreased motivation, and a negative attitude towards learning.

Furthermore, according to studies, a child's academic grades can have a substantial effect on their health behaviours.



CDC reports that children with higher grades in school are more likely to get eight or more hours of sleep. They're also less likely to see a dentist as they'll be keener to follow proper oral hygiene. (3)

Thus, reach out to your child's teacher as soon as you see consistently low grades on your child's report card.



Together, you can discuss your concerns and explore potential solutions (e.g., one-on-one tutoring) that may help improve your child's academic performance.

Takeaway

Accepting that your child needs extra help with their learning can be tough, but it's paramount in setting them up for success.



By collaborating with your child, their teachers, and other professionals, you can give them the tools they need to excel.



Every child is unique, and needing additional support is nothing to be ashamed of.



With the right support and encouragement, your child can overcome challenges and attain their full potential.



