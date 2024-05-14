The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: May 15, 1973

May 15 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Major reforms to the court system in Canberra were announced in a prepare statement, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1973. The purpose of the changes was to ensure that everyone could have equal access to the courts. It followed on from a commitment by the government to restructure its legal system.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.