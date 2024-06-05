Fatigue and coughing - your dog might have heart disease

It is estimated that around 10 per cent of dogs seen in veterinary general practice have some form of heart disease. One of the most common conditions I see in older dogs is mitral valve disease (MVD).
The good news is that the condition can be managed with medication.
Because MVD is progressive, affected dogs should be monitored closely, so that the type and dose of medication given can be adjusted accordingly.
The mitral valve is one of several valves in the heart. It separates the two chambers of the left side of the heart: the left atrium at the top, and the left ventricle at the bottom.
In dogs with MVD, this valve can become thickened, irregular and a bit weak, leading to a poor seal and leakage of blood. Instead of flowing forward through the valve, some blood flows backwards. This turbulent blood flow creates a "heart murmur" which can be heard with a stethoscope.
Heart murmurs are graded based on intensity. A grade I murmur is very quiet, a grade VI (the highest grade) is very loud. In fact, you can feel the turbulence if you place your hand on the chest of an affected dog.
Heart disease is graded from A to D. Stage A relates to dogs that are at increased risk of heart disease, for example, certain breeds such as the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.
Stage B relates to dogs with structural heart disease (e.g. a mitral valve murmur, changes in the mitral valve) but no clinical signs associated with heart failure. This stage is divided into two sub-stages, B1 and B2.
Stage C relates to dogs with current or previous signs of heart failure due to MVD. Stage D relates to dogs with advanced MVD, who require advanced treatment to manage their signs.
Ideally, dogs with a newly detected heart murmur should have chest x-rays, and a heart ultrasound. This helps determine the stage of heart disease and whether treatment is required. It also helps detect alternative or concurrent heart diseases, that may require additional or alternative treatment.
The aim is to ensure that dogs with MVD avoid congestive heart failure (Stage C) for as long as possible. Congestive heart failure occurs due to fluid accumulating in the lungs.
Signs of congestive heart failure include exercise intolerance, lethargy, fatigue, difficulty breathing, and coughing. Increased respiratory rate during sleep or rest can also indicate sub-clinical or progressive MVD. This can be measured by owners at home.
There are currently few studies exploring how owners of dogs with heart disease monitor their dogs at home. Our research team in the Sydney School of Veterinary Science is conducting a survey of owners whose dogs have been diagnosed with heart disease, specifically MVD.
The aim of the anonymous survey is to determine whether owners measure the sleeping and/or resting respiratory rate of their dogs, how they do so, and whether they experience any difficulties. We hope that the findings of this study will help veterinarians and their owners to provide the best care to their dogs.
If you own a dog with heart disease, and you're over the age of 18, you can participate in the study, using this link, before June 25: redcap.sydney.edu.au/surveys/?s=HY7EAXTALXTDACHC.
