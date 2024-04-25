Three reno hacks to add size and value to your bathroom Advertising Feature

Lavish features can make bathrooms look larger and bring value to what you already have, whether that's done by replacing tapware, or adding a new bath or vanity. Picture from Beaumont Tiles

It's widely accepted that giving your bathroom a facelift adds not only space, comfort and beauty to your home, but also adds a little more cash to your pocket when it comes time to sell.

Michelle Kearney, Beaumont Tiles product specialist said creating an airy and fresh bathroom can come from updating select features and laying tiles in particular patterns, all of which will have guests swooning.

"There are plenty of tricks that you can employ using tile placement, colour and light to make your smaller space appear just that bit bigger," Michelle said. Here are her top three reno hacks.

1. Tiles create space

With many Aussies having smaller bathrooms, there are plenty of ways tiles can be used to create an illusion of space. Then renovators don't have to increase its footprint by knocking down walls.

"Tiles increase space in a big way," Michelle said. "By installing subway tiles vertically from floor to ceiling you can make the space look taller ... or you could make the room seem longer by installing larger scale tiles in a horizontal lay.

"Another option for tiles is selecting one tile for both your walls and floors to give the bathroom a seamless and spacious feeling. Just be sure to use a lighter tone tile, as it can also make the bathroom seem larger as it reflects the light."

2. Consider light for a better layout

Natural or artificial light can create a glamorous space that seems bigger than it really is, as when light reflects off multiple surfaces it creates a feeling of openness.

"If your bathroom has a source of natural light, like a window or a skylight, it is important to map the space around it if you want it to look larger," Michelle said.



"If your space doesn't have access to natural light, adding a large artificial light source will also do the trick.

"Make sure bathroom features, like the shower or cabinetry, don't block the main source of natural light and allow the light to cover as much of the room as possible. This will keep things bright and expansive as it shows off the beauty of the space."



3. Add standout features

Updating a few lavish features is often the best approach when renovating.

"Adding features like a gorgeous floating vanity can make a space appear much larger, while adding new tapware without changing the plumbing with a range like Haus25 brushed copper can increase value quickly, as it creates a beautiful uniformity in the bathroom that will give everything a facelift," Michelle said.

