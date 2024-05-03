Promising horror premise is not developed well

But after they go back to college, one of them is killed in what looks like an accident but we know isn't, then another, in ways suggested by the foretold fates. Can the survivors figure out what's happening (it's no real spoiler to say there's a curse) and stop it before they're all dead? Rather conveniently, they manage to find someone online who not only knows about such things but is familiar with the same cursed tarot set.

