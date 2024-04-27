All your garden questions answered

Answer: But the fruit fly netting referred to above. Dwarf trees are easier to cover than giant ones. "Splash on" poisonous baits that go on tree trunks or tomato stems, not the fruit, also work well. But mostly, clean up any fallen fruit, and that applies double to tomatoes. Fruit- and tomatoes- tend to fall off early if they are infected with fruit fly, which then breed more fruit fly. Feed fallen fruit to the chooks the same day it falls, or collect it and put it into bags that can be sealed, and leave in the sun until fruit and fruit flies are thoroughly decayed, or place in the rubbish bin. But recycling fruit fly into eggs and fertiliser via chooks - or a limited amount to other animals- is the best way to deal with it. Otherwise, plant fruits that mature in winter when the fruit flies have died in the cold, like late apples and pears.