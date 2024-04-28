Russell's $20 million 'flexible working' refurb

Defence's Russell offices could receive a $20 million makeover to install "flexible working accommodation".
Documents published on AusTender show the department is scoping out options for a potential revamp.
The millions of dollars won't be spent on the whole precinct, or even a building - but a single level. The plan is to refurbish level six in building two at Russell, to install "flexible working accommodation initiatives (where possible noting the limitations involved with high security environments)".
The level is approximately 3500 square metres, and the project should provide 286 desks, as well as "conference rooms, collaboration areas, Zone 5 [security] special facilities, utility and store rooms". All up, the department expects it will fork out $21.5 million to $26.5 million for the works.
The project reflects a shift to flexible seating in most major agencies across Canberra, as remote working becomes entrenched.
Public service bosses declared that all federal public service roles could be flexible, in a landmark decision last year.
The principle has been enshrined in more than 100 new enterprise agreements, which came into effect in March.
Though flexible arrangements must be approved on the basis that they work for the agency as well as the individual, the new conditions enforce a bias towards approving requests.
The shift is a key workforce retention and attraction strategy for the Albanese government, which can't compete with the private sector on wages. It's also an opportunity to save a few dollars - Canberra's rental market is not cheap, and major agencies are already beginning to consider downgrading their leased office space.
When we asked Defence last year if the agency had implemented hotdesking, a spokesperson said they had not.
Instead the department was just "promoting a shift from traditional fixed work points to modern activity-based workspaces, which better promote flexibility, collaboration and efficiency".
Public Eye asked Defence whether "flexible working accommodation" means hotdesking, but they had not responded by the time of publication.
Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade staff were once accused of living in their own ''self-contained universe''.
(That was by their own secretary during a capability review back in 2013.) But with the right merch, you can be part of that universe, too.
Last week, Public Eye spotted an online listing, supposedly selling plaques from the opening of the Australian High Commission in New Delhi on October 15, 2007.
The listing included two plaques - one marking the unveiling of the commission by then minister for foreign affairs Alexander Downer, and the other by then Indian vice president Mohammad Hamid Ansari.
The asking price: $300.
Showing up your diplomat friends: priceless.
Australia's top cop, and top spy, passed up an opportunity to make a public pitch for reappointment last week.
The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Director-General Mike Burgess and Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw appeared together last Wednesday at the National Press Club to issue a warning to big tech companies.
The pair were also asked to reveal whether they were pursuing reappointment this year, when their terms expire.
Unsurprisingly, they declined to go rogue. "Firstly, the next Director-General is a matter for government so I'll make no further comment," Mr Burgess said, with Commissioner Kershaw echoing this sentiment.
Asked about their greatest achievements in the top job, both paid tribute to the staff at their respective agencies.
"It's an honour and a privilege for me to lead the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation ... it's not about my personal achievements, it's a great organisation, works hard every day to protect Australia and Australians' security," Mr Burgess said.
"They were doing a great job before I got there, they're doing a great, brilliant job now."
Commissioner Kershaw touted innovation within the force. "Most of our best ideas and best strategies are coming from our own people," he said.
"And it's people that make the AFP, and these are committed people ... they're really committed to the mission. So it's pretty simple for me, you just want to leave it in a better place."
