The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'I am a very violent man', drunk CEO allegedly tells cops during arrest

HN
By Hannah Neale
April 29 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The co-owner of a Canberra media company is accused of warning police he was "a very violent man" while resisting arrest for allegedly assaulting a woman and ripping out her hair.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.