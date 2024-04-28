Fans are getting what they want, so where are they during Brumbies games?

Fans want to back a winner. But they don't want to do it in the cold. And they want to watch the best.
When ACT Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson answers every request, you could forgive him for wondering what else there is to do.
Because the Brumbies are third in the Super Rugby race, and on this day, they had an afternoon timeslot against the best team in the competition - and they won.
But when only 8648 fans were there to see the Brumbies beat the previously undefeated Hurricanes 27-19 on Saturday, you wonder what more the club can do to lure fans back.
ACT Rugby officials put competitions on hold so they would not clash with the Super Rugby game, desperate for local participants to cash in on a complimentary ticket offer.
Granted, the Brumbies had just been whacked in Auckland and some would have used Anzac Day on Thursday as the start of a long weekend.
As for the other games played in Canberra this week? A Tom Green clinic saw the GWS Giants batter the Brisbane Lions in front of 13,080 when the AFL brought an Anzac Day blockbuster to Manuka Oval on Thursday night. Then 15,820 turned up to watch the Cronulla Sharks maul the Canberra Raiders in an NRL clash on Sunday afternoon.
Rugby fans couldn't have asked for much more on Saturday. Except for the game to be played at a stadium in the city, but that's a debate for another day.
Those who did turn up? They saw Tamati Tua slice his way through 11 defenders, they saw Wallabies captain Allan Alaalatoa return for his first game in nine months, they saw Test hopefuls go head-to-head in a potential finals rehearsal.
And they made some noise.
"They were really good. Probably our best crowd this year in terms of noise," Brumbies captain Ryan Lonergan said.
"We love having their support. A beautiful afternoon for it as well, so hopefully they keep rolling in and supporting us."
You get the sense the players would prefer the afternoon timeslots as opposed to the cool Saturday nights in Bruce.
"Next week against the Drua, the cold one might suit us a little bit more, so maybe don't complain about that one," Lonergan grinned.
"But it's just perfect, isn't it? It's a good day to come watch us play footy."
Three of the Brumbies' final five regular season games are on home turf. A May 18 clash against the resurgent Crusaders is pencilled in for another afternoon timeslot.
John I Dent Cup games will be shifted to a Friday night, lower grades will play midweek or Saturday morning fixtures.
Considering the Brumbies can mount a challenge for a top-two finish, and the Crusaders have breathed new life into their title defence, you'd have to think people are running out of excuses.
