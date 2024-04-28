The Canberra Times
Opinion

Is this a return to government as we once knew it?

By Mark Kenny
April 28 2024 - 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHAT is the point of government? It is a question so basic as to be either stupid or radical.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.