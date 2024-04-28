The Canberra Times

Australia will send $100m in weapons and combat tools to support Ukraine

By Bageshri Savyasachi
April 28 2024 - 4:56pm
The government is pledging an additional $100 million military assistance package, which includes drone technology and air defence systems, to reaffirm Australia's support of Ukraine's self-defence.

