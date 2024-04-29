Home on a golf course smashes suburb record

A Hughes home broke the suburb record by almost half-a-million dollars when it sold at the weekend.
The architect-designed home, which backs onto Federal Golf Club, sold at auction for $3.5 million.
Among its luxury features, 17 Colvin Street, Hughes includes six bedrooms, a 1000-bottle wine cellar and a dedicated garage for a golf buggy.
Five bidders registered for the auction, selling agent Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka said.
The auction kicked off at $2.5 million before "spirited bidding" took the price to $3.3 million.
Bidding began again and a final bid of an extra $70,000 took the price to $3.5 million before the hammer fell.
"The successful bidder clearly had good experience of buying great property," Mr Sanfrancesco said.
The sale price beat the previous Hughes record of $3.05 million, set by Mr Sanfrancesco about a year ago at 20 Wynter Place.
The agent said he had a feeling the Colvin Street home would exceed the previous record.
"I sensed that it would go well," Mr Sanfrancesco said.
"It was certainly above the reserve price."
Designed by Canberra architect Terry Ring, the Hughes home has four bedrooms on the main level, alongside a formal lounge, kitchen with walk-in pantry and an open-plan living and dining area.
It opens onto a large alfresco area, designed to entertain up to 80 guests.
A glass "wine library" separates the two living spaces, while downstairs there is a wine tasting room and custom cellar capable of storing 1000 bottles.
A two-storey annex is attached to the main home, which was used by the sellers as an office with its own parking and reception area. The top floor includes two offices and a bathroom, which could be converted to bedrooms.
The 1362-square-metre property boasts views over the golf course and direct buggy access from a golf cart garage.
While $3.5 million has set a high benchmark for properties in Hughes, Mr Sanfrancesco said there was every chance the suburb record would be broken again soon.
"I've since visited a few pretty spectacular properties in [Hughes] that would exceed this and I'm sure at some point in time, they'll come on the market," he said.
"I think what people are realising is that suburbs like Garran and Hughes, they're like an extension to the inner south."
The Hughes house was one of 76 Canberra homes scheduled for auction for the week to Sunday.
Preliminary results from CoreLogic showed 63 per cent of homes were successful at auction, slightly down from last week's 66 per cent clearance rate.
