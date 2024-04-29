The best kitchen knives to sharpen your cooking skills

The foundation of food preparation, kitchen knives are a necessary set of tools that turn ingredients into cuisine.



Cutting is an essential part of cooking, whether you're chopping veggies, slicing meat, or carving a loaf of bread. But which one do you need?



To make the decision easier, we've selected some of the best kitchen knives for a range of purposes.

Here's our shortlist of the six best kitchen knives:

Why we picked these kitchen knives for Australians

Whether you're a professional chef or a home cooking enthusiast, our list provides options that blend quality and value, making your cooking experience more efficient and enjoyable.

Best chef's knife for weight and balance

Picture Amazon.com.au

When using the PAUDIN Pro Chef Knife in the kitchen, one can quickly see that it performs at a professional level. Its ultra-sharp edge confirms its versatility as a kitchen tool by effortlessly slicing through bread, veggies, and proteins.

It's understandable why both professional and household cooks would find satisfaction in using this knife.

Easily obvious aspects of the knife are its weight and balance. It guarantees a secure and comfortable grip thanks to its ergonomic handle design, enabling prolonged use without the wrist discomfort that comes with using cheaper knives.



The knife feels like a natural extension of our hand, even when performing precise chores.

The knife is also rather pleasing to the eye. Not only does the unique wave pattern on the stainless steel blade look stunning, but it also enhances the overall aesthetic and gives the kitchen a refined touch.

Though it's a lovely and useful instrument, in order to maintain its best condition, the blade needs to be treated carefully. Although frequent sharpening of the fine edge might be necessary, the delight of a perfectly cut dice or julienne is well worth the maintenance.

Pros

A flexible, all-purpose chef knife that performs well.

An ergonomic handle provides comfort and control.

Outstanding value for money.

Superior edge retention.

Cons

The stainless steel may not be as durable as certain other high-end alternatives.

No cutouts in the blades to stop food from sticking.

To preserve the fine edge, a bit of maintenance is needed.

All the kitchen knives you could ask for

Picture Amazon.com.au

With the variety of knives in this 10-in-1 set, you will be ready for any activity, be it using the utility knife to precisely chop herbs or the bread knife to easily cut through a crusty loaf.

After using this knife set in our kitchen, the high carbon stainless steel blades' exceptional precision and sharpness became immediately apparent.



Every cut is effortless, and the sharpener that comes with the set maintains the blades at their best with consistent use, which we think is essential for keeping every knife sharp.

In addition to being a stylish addition to our countertop, the knife block's sleek, contemporary form also saves space, which is particularly useful in smaller kitchens. Every knife has its place, and the black design goes well with almost any type of kitchen.

We really like how simple it is to clean these tools - all it takes is a fast hand wash to get them ready for use again. All things considered, using this RAXCO knife set has improved the effectiveness and fun factor of food preparation in our kitchen.



It has served us well, and we're sure it will do the same for you.

Pros

Large assortment of knives, including a 3" paring knife and an 8" chef knife.

For added value, comes with other kitchen tools including a Y-peeler and sharpener.

A sleek, little black knife block that takes up little counter space.

Cons

In order to prevent corrosion, high-carbon steel needs to be properly maintained.

The provided sharpener may not be suitable for every knife care choice.

Best carving knife

Picture Amazon.com.au

We've recently had a chance to use the Wiltshire Classic Japanese Steel Carving Knife, and it's definitely a useful instrument for the task. The only thing that rivalled our pride in our roast was how effortlessly this knife cut it into consistently smooth, clean slices.



The task at hand was made easier by the handle's triple riveting, which felt safe and comfortable in our hands.

We like long-lasting culinary utensils, and the stainless steel blade on this knife lived up to our expectations by remaining sharp through numerous meals. Even though you should avoid putting it in the dishwasher to maintain the fine edge, a fast handwash will restore its original appearance and prepare it for your next culinary excursion.

We reach for this Wiltshire number when we have a boneless roast or chook ready to be presented. This is a good offer, in our opinion, for friends like us who want the best pricing without sacrificing quality.



You can get it off Amazon for $21 or Wiltshire which has a large collection of Wiltshire knives to choose from.

Pros

Slices through cooked meats with ease.

An ergonomic handle provides a cosy grip.

Robust Japanese steel contributes to longevity and accuracy.

Cons

Although dishwasher-safe choices are more convenient, handwashing is advised.

May occasionally have trouble with harder crusts.

Not every user will find balance appealing.

Best steak knife set

Picture Amazon.com.au

Australia's culinary enthusiasts will value the Tramontina Jumbo Steak Knife Set's sturdy handle and refined appearance. Its micro-serrated edges effortlessly cut into steak, holding their sharpness without the need for frequent maintenance. We've found that the performance doesn't change even when the thickest cuts are sliced.

For those of us who value convenience, the Polywood handles are fantastic because they can brave the dishwasher without fear.



Curiously, we've discovered that even though they're advertised as heat- and impact-resistant, it's critical to keep in mind that proper maintenance is still required to preserve the wood's glossy sheen.

These utensils are also proud of their triple-riveted handle, which guarantees durability and lifespan. Even while these knives have amazing cutting capabilities, they are not the lightest.



However, considering the quality and longevity you're getting, it's a modest amount to pay.

Pros

Micro-serrated stainless steel blades that maintain their sharpness.

Handles endure dishwashing cycles and high heat.

Sturdy design featuring a triple riveted structure.

Cons

Improper maintenance might cause the wooden handles to become dull.

The large handles may be challenging for certain people to manoeuvre.

Best multi-purpose kitchen knife

Picture Amazon.com.au

We've discovered the Victorinox Multi-Purpose Knife to be a true benefit after using it lately for our regular kitchen prep. We were delighted by how precisely the blade's serrated edge cut into tomatoes and crusty bread, much like a hot knife through butter.

This knife appears to be long-lasting because of its high-carbon stainless steel construction, making it a wise long-term investment for your cutting requirements.

The Victorinox is a pleasure to hold because of its non-slip handle, which offers a stable and secure grip. Its balanced feel belies its lightweight construction and highlights its Swiss design heritage.

Since it's a utility knife, it works well for a variety of kitchen jobs, but it's not a tool that fits all needs.



Although the Victorinox is great for dicing fruit and slicing sandwiches, for larger tasks like chopping huge vegetables or carving meats, you'll need to use a larger or specialised blade. But this knife is the best for little, daily duties. You can get it for $9 on Amazon and also HouseofKnives has a complete selection of kitchen knives from Victorinox.

Pros

Uncomplicated cutting expertise.

Maintaining acuteness.

Cosy grip.

Very cheap.

Cons

Restricted to using a utility knife.

Perhaps not for people who like bigger knives.

Bread knife with superior Japanese craftsmanship

Picture Amazon.com.au

Upon use of the Zwilling Bread Knife, we have developed an appreciation for the workmanship. Perfect, clean slices are produced by the serrated blade's simple cutting through a range of breads and pastries. Its 20cm Nitro60 stainless steel blade cuts through crusts without severing the delicate insides. Its edge is as sharp as a razor.

The knife's unique asymmetrically formed grip with anti-slip grooves makes handling it feel safe. This gadget has been a lifesaver in our kitchen, whether it's cutting crusty bread for soup or making bagels for breakfast. Additionally, the utilitarian advantages are complemented by the all-metal design's visual appeal.

This knife is easy to maintain; while it may be put in the dishwasher, we recommend hand washing in order to keep the blade sharp.



Given its robust design, the knife looks like it will last a long time in our cutlery drawer, enduring regular use without exhibiting signs of wear. This knife offers good performance and durability at a reasonable price, making it suitable for both professional and everyday culinary tasks.

You can buy it for $81.50 on Amazon or Zwilling directly.

Pros

Precisely slices through bread and pastries.

An ergonomic handle provides comfort and safety.

Durable sharpness and resistance to corrosion.

Cons

Perhaps a luxury item for occasional use at home.

If wet, the stainless steel handle may feel icy or slick.

Dishwasher safe, but for maximum lifespan, hand wash.

The differences between a good and a poor kitchen knife

The difference between kitchen knives of high and low quality is based on multiple important factors. High-quality knives have full tang construction for better balance and longevity; they are usually made of forged steel or high-carbon stainless steel, and they are sharper and hold their edge longer than inferior models.

Unlike the uncomfortable and frequently fragile handles seen on cheaper knives, ergonomic handles made of high-quality materials offer comfort and control during usage.



The best knives are made with precision to ensure consistency and reliability, offering longevity and frequently being covered by warranties.



Japanese knives are quite often touted as the best due to their superior craftsmanship for effortless slicing.

Poor quality knives, on the other hand, have inconsistent materials and designs that lead to shorter lifespans and decreased performance, ultimately endangering safety and the cooking experience.

We explain the types of kitchen knives you can buy

Chef knife - This type of knife usually has a length of six to 12 inches with a broad, curved blade that tapers to a point. It is the workhorse of the kitchen, used for dicing, slicing, and chopping a broad range of items, such as meats, fruits, and vegetables.

Paring knife - A paring knife is a small knife with a straight or slightly curved blade that is typically two to four inches in length. They work well for intricate chores like deveining prawns or hulling strawberries, as well as peeling, trimming and slicing small fruits and vegetables.

Serrated Blades (bread knife) - This type of knife usually has a length of eight to 10 inches. Its serrated edges make it perfect for slicing loaves, baguettes, and other baked goods because they easily cut through bread without squeezing or ripping the delicate crumb.

Utility knife - Typically measuring between four and seven inches in length, utility knives are scaled-down versions of chef's knives. These are adaptable instruments appropriate for a range of simple chopping jobs, like slicing cheese, trimming meat, and assembling sandwiches.

Santoku knife - Originally from Japan, the Santoku knife is usually around five to seven inches long and has a wider and shorter blade than a chef's knife. It works well for chopping, slicing, and mincing vegetables, meat, and fish because of its straighter, almost non-curved edge.

Carving knife - The blades of carving knives are usually long and thin, measuring between eight and 12 inches in length, with a narrow width and a pointed tip. They are made to cut cooked meats like hams, poultry, and roasts into thin, even slices with the least amount of work.

Cleaver - Cleavers are typically six to 12 inches long, with big, rectangular blades that are robust and have a thick spine. They can also be used to crush spices or shatter garlic cloves. Their main purpose is to slice through bones and difficult portions of meat.

Filleting knife - Fillet knives are made of thin, flexible blades that are pointed at the tip and usually measure between six and nine inches in length. When filleting fish, the blade's suppleness enables accurate maneuvering around bones and skin removal.

Boning knives - Boning knives are made of stiff or somewhat flexible material and feature narrow, pointed blades that are typically 5 to 7 inches long. They are made for precisely cutting fat, extracting tendons, and extracting flesh from bones.

Chinese vegetable cleaver - Vegetable cleavers are made of large, rectangular blades that resemble standard cleavers but are lighter and thinner. They make it easy to slice, chop, and dice veggies and herbs when preparing Chinese food.

Nakiri knife - Nakiri knives are usually six to seven inches long, with straight, double-bevelled blades that have a squared-off point. These are a type of Japanese chef knife and are excellent at precisely chopping vegetables, especially for thin, even slices.

Tomato knife - Made especially for slicing through tomatoes' tough skin without crushing the delicate flesh, tomato knives have narrow, serrated blades that are typically 4 to 5 inches long. They work well for slicing other fruits with hard skins, like peppers and citrus fruits.

Frequently asked questions

What are the top-rated brands for kitchen knives?

We are aware of a number of top companies that are renowned for their excellence and craftsmanship. Among these, Wsthof, Shun, and Global stand out for their durability and accuracy, securing their place in many Australian professional kitchens.

Where can I purchase professional chef knives in Australia?

Expert chef knives are available online at Kitchen Warehouse and Myer as well as specialty cookware companies like Chef's Armoury and King of Knives. These stores provide a variety of knives to accommodate both home cooks and expert chefs.

Where can I find a high-quality Japanese knife set online?

Reputable internet merchants who specialise in Japanese cutlery, such Everten and Chef's Armoury, are good places to find high-quality sets of knives. A large assortment of genuine Japanese kitchen knives may be found on these internet retailers.

