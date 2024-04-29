'You need that edge': Drua clash is a danger game for Alaalatoa's Brumbies

Allan Alaalatoa reckons he missed waking up in the hurt locker.
"The wife hasn't missed that, I couldn't really contribute much at home," the Brumbies tighthead prop grinned. "I was taking my time picking up the kids off the ground ... but I did it all with a smile on my face."
Because Alaalatoa got through 40 minutes in his comeback from a ruptured Achilles - even if the initial plan was a 30-minute stint and he was "angry" about coming off - during a thrilling win over the previously undefeated Hurricanes.
But the Test veteran says it will count for nothing if the Brumbies - who are sweating on the fitness of Corey Toole and Blake Schoupp - fail to back it up against the Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.
"That's our focus. To understand why we performed like that, it came purely from our preparation. We had a good Tuesday session against each other, and that's the expectation, to do that whether you win or lose," Alaalatoa said.
"You need to have that edge about your training. That's our job as leaders, to find that in our squad, to continue to grow and get better.
"If you're not going to do it this weekend, in my eyes, there's no way you're going to be there towards the end of the competition in the finals if you let yourself be complacent.
"That's our crucial job as leaders, to make sure we're all humming in the right direction and we put in a good performance against a quality Fijian side.
"We've got them at home, which I think is a positive. Just look at the way they play, their ball carry is always so dominant and they always have endless support players from one through to 15, they're all just flooding through and trying to play on top of the opposition.
"Our defence is going to be massive, and also that mindset of having that edge. Tuesday sets the tone for the week."
Alaalatoa's return - coupled with those of Andy Muirhead, Len Ikitau and Ben O'Donnell - is a timely boost for a side managing fresh injury headaches.
There is concern Toole could be set for a stint on the sideline after he left Canberra Stadium in a moon boot, while Schoupp will see a specialist after injuring his shoulder in a scrum.
Muirhead and O'Donnell provide options on the wing while Schoupp's injury could open the door for loosehead props Fred Kaihea or Harry Vella to earn a recall.
"Blake Schoupp sustained a shoulder injury. We're still in the early stages of looking into how extensive that one is. We're looking into referrals to specialists," Brumbies head of performance health Byron Field said.
"We're looking after Corey this morning, we'll get a little bit more information on him and hopefully have a bit more detail later in the week as to how long he might be out on the sideline for."
