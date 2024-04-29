'Most disgraceful thing I've seen': headbutt mars Canberra's Anzac clash

An alleged headbutt has marred what was supposed to be an Anzac celebration between ADFA and ANU, as AFL Canberra is urged to make a statement when the matter reaches the tribunal.
An ADFA Rams player has been accused of headbutting an ANU Griffins player off the ball during an AFL Canberra men's community league division two game at Manuka Oval on Saturday.
The incident has sparked fierce commentary online and led one concerned spectator to reach out to AFL Canberra, likening the moment to assault and calling it "the most disgraceful thing I've seen" on a football field.
AFL Canberra and the ADFA Rams have been contacted for comment, while the Griffins expect the matter to be dealt with by league officials.
"We would expect AFL Canberra applies the policies it has in relation to player behaviour and they come with up with an appropriate response that fits the circumstances based on the evidence," Griffins president Shawn Wilkey said.
"We'd expect them to follow that. We'd be expecting a response that it commensurate with the incident."
The Rams won the game 8.10 (58) to 8.7 (55) to continue their unbeaten start to the competition, while the Griffins have lost their opening two games by a collective margin of just five points.
But more pressing for the Griffins was the health of the player injured in the incident.
"He was conscious and walking around. He had tape over his nose, he's a tough guy," Wilkey said.
"He was chatting to our physios about what might be the best medical response. He's a very experienced player so he'll manage that. He was up walking around after the game with his nose taped."
The matter is now in the hands of AFL Canberra officials.
"For context, I'm a former ADFA cadet and defence member. I love watching the Rams play. But what I saw yesterday shocked me and a lot of people watching," the onlooker said in an email sent to league officials and The Canberra Times.
"During the third quarter there was a little wrestle behind the play. The ball was probably 100-150 metres away at the other end. The tussle ended and the players dispersed.
"I then saw the ADFA [player] run past an ANU player who was not involved in the wrestle, grab his jumper and headbutt him in the face.
"It was huge impact and the ANU player crumbled to the ground and did not move. It was absolutely shocking. The ANU player was unsteady on his feet, bleeding and was helped from the ground. I could see his nose was badly broken.
"The umpire gave the player a red card, and I could see them laughing about the incident as he ran off.
"This was the most disgraceful thing I've seen on a footy field and the crowd was shocked.
"I hope there are processes in place to deal with this incident. People like that should not be playing football and I was almost compelled to file a police report. That is assault, plain and simple."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.