'Most disgraceful thing I've seen': headbutt mars Canberra's Anzac clash

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 29 2024 - 4:40pm, first published 4:09pm
An alleged headbutt has marred what was supposed to be an Anzac celebration between ADFA and ANU, as AFL Canberra is urged to make a statement when the matter reaches the tribunal.

