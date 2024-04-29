7 best beard trimmers in Australia: Top picks for precision grooming

There is a huge range of beard trimmers on the Australian market. Whether you value easy cleaning, cordless run time, or an even closer cut for a high-quality look, there is a trimmer for you.

To save you time, here's our shortlist of the best beard trimmers you can buy in Australia.

Our top beard trimmers in Australia

Best overall beard and hair trimmer

The washable titanium-coated blades of the Remington 5-in-1 Titanium Multi-Grooming Kit are part of the reason why it sits in our number one spot. In fact, the blades cut through stubble with ease, leaving behind an impressively crisp and clean appearance.

This beard trimmer is easy to use and helps us quickly take care of our neckline, sideburns, and beard. We don't have to repeatedly go over the same area because of the range of attachments that come with the kit. From a tiny foil shaver to a nose and ear trimmer, there is an attachment head for any purpose.

Let us now discuss convenience. We find that the trimmer's rechargeable, cordless design, which frees us from wall outlets, is a real ally in our daily lives.



However, it's important to remember that some of us are left lacking because there isn't a battery warning light, so we do need to schedule our charges in advance.

The Remington kit outperforms a lot of its rivals in the Australian market. This lightweight competitor may not be the heaviest tool in the hand, but it more than makes up for it with performance that can rival some of the best shavers at a higher price point.

Also, everything fits neatly into the included travel pouch and is easy to clean by giving it a quick rinse under the water when it's time to pack up.



This grooming kit, which embodies both convenience and variety, is a wise option for people who want to take care of their beard with little effort.

You can buy the Remington 5-in-1 Grooming Kit on Amazon for $29, or The Good Guys for $29.

Pros

Blades provide a clean cut and maintain their sharpness.

Every requirement for facial grooming is met by the complete set of attachments.

Remarkable longevity of the battery.

Cons

Perhaps not as sturdy as more expensive variants.

No battery indicator.

Compact and powerful trimmer



For an at-home grooming kit, the Philips Multigroom Series 3000 is impressive. It is a low-maintenance tool that maintains its sharpness over time because of its self-sharpening blades, which guarantee a clean cut every time.

Its eight handy tools let us customise our appearance without having to constantly flip between devices, from tidying the edges of our beard to styling our hair.

We were also pleased with the cordless functionality and its good battery life lets us groom continuously. One major benefit is that the battery life was sufficient to last through multiple grooming sessions on a single charge.

But the long charging time was the worst flaw. Since a full charge takes roughly 16 hours, planning is essential.

Even though the trimmer seems well-built, it does feel a bit light in the hand. So if you prefer a more robust feeling trimmer then this isn't for you. Last but not least, the lack of a charging light required us to recall the last time it was charged to prevent being caught off guard mid-trim.

The Philips Multigroom Trimmer may not have all the bells and whistles of more expensive models, but its dependability and simplicity of use more than makeup for it.

The Philips Multigroom Series 3000 can bought at your local Shaver Shop for $69.95, but it's cheaper on Amazon for $64.95.

Pros

Simple upkeep with self-sharpening blades.

Flexible grooming with a variety of attachments.

Long-lasting battery for convenient cordless use.

Cons

An extended charging period may try your patience.

Some consumers could think the construction is not as high-end.

A charge indicator's absence can be a little annoying.

Cheap but powerful beard trimmer

The Philips Series 5000 has an ergonomic design that might take some getting used to, but it's worth it. Its grip is such that manoeuvring around the contours of our heads was a breeze, making for a seamless at-home trimming experience.

The comb didn't jostle loose which is typical for most Philips beard trimmers. Cut hair simply flows away from the blades. For precision, the adjustable comb ranges from 0.5 to 28mm at 1mm intervals. This is exactly what you want when you're going for an even cut.

After 8 hours plugged in overnight, it has 75 minutes of cordless operating time. Plus, cleaning up's no drama at all; just a quick rinse under the tap and the clipper's square again, ready for the next round.

Pros

Smoothly moves through a variety of hair lengths.

Easy upkeep with removable components.

Dependable battery life for ease of cordless use.

Cons

The charging period is pretty long.

Little comb attachments and minimal styling possibilities.

Thick hair could be difficult.

Best premium beard trimmer

Manscaped is an Australian company that offers a range of shavers, trimmers, and body care products for men. The Beard Hedger is a premium sculpting device for your beard that possesses a whole lot of power and precision.

The Beard Hedger's simple zoom wheel made choosing the ideal length a breeze, doing away with the hassle of having several attachments. Whilst this is more convenient, the range of lengths only ranges from 0.5mm to 10mm which is a bit less than most other beard trimmers.

Although it seemed intimidating at first to trim in the shower, the waterproof function proved its worth. Furthermore, we could touch up our beards wherever without having to search for a power outlet thanks to the cordless trimmer's flexibility.

Although the performance has been excellent, we have noticed that the blade can become quite warm when used continuously.



For short trims, it didn't present any problems, but if you're planning a more involved grooming session, it's something to think about. Even so, we think the Beard Hedger sticks out in the crowded men's grooming tool market.

You can buy it from Manscaped or Amazon.

Pros

20-length settings with an adjustable blade allow for customised grooming.

Cordless run time, waterproof design.

Titanium-coated blades.

Cons

The cost could be high for those on a tight budget.

With prolonged use, the blades may become warm.

Best multi-purpose beard trimmer

If you need variety and flexibility, then the Philips Multigroom Series 7000 is for you.

The 15 tools that come with the unit offer you an unrivaled choice compared to the others on this list.

Its BeardSense Technology impresses with how it adjusts to the thickness of your beard, ensuring an even trim every time. Moreover, the battery life of four weeks is simply ridiculous and lived up to expectations.

Yet, there's room for improvement. Swapping between attachments is a bit of a hassle when we're in a hurry but it is what it is. Also, we're a touch sceptical about the durability of the plastic heads but haven't faced any breakages so far.

In conclusion, the Philips Multigroom Series 7000 is a competent performer. Its minor flaws don't overshadow its overall functionality and convenience. As long as you receive a new, clean unit, it's an excellent choice for anyone looking to streamline their grooming process.

Pros

Comes with 13 different head attachments.

BeardSense Technology adjusts to various densities of facial hair.

4 weeks battery life.

Cons

It can be annoying when attachment changes frequently.

Some people might find the attachments' construction quality to be subpar.

Best trimmer for detailing work

Similar to the Manscaped Beard Hedger, the AutoSense technology is quite impressive as it effortlessly adjusts to the different lengths of your beard. You can fine-tune the lengths by turning the precision wheel to modify through 40 various settings in half-millimetre steps.



This is not only great for trimming but also makes detailing work easier. What's the result? Perfectly cut facial hair and well-defined edges give the Braun Series 3 a mention in this article.

However, this might not be the preferred tool for people who prefer a daily clean shave. Even with the precise trim, a small amount of stubble is still visible.



Although the trimmer functions flawlessly at this point, some online reviews have reported that the battery on their device died earlier than anticipated. Electronic durability is always a bit of a gamble, but in the unlikely event that it fails, it's not ideal.

The Braun Series 3 Trimmer is accurate and user-friendly. It's a good option for anyone who wants to keep their beard well-groomed and works well for a range of lengths and styles.

We advise weighing the convenience and efficacy of the battery against the possibility that it will eventually need to be replaced, keeping in mind some conflicting comments regarding battery life.

Pros

Accuracy in beard styling and detailing without effort.

Steady performance from one stroke to the next.

Adaptable to different home beard lengths.

Cons

Not intended for a clean-shaven appearance.

Could have problems with the battery's longevity.

Certain units seem to be less robust than others.

Alternative all-in-one beard trimmer

The performance of the Philips Series 5000 is typical of a Philips product. The range of attachments has simplified and improved the accuracy of personal grooming.



The DualCut technology provides a sharpness that eliminates snagging and pulling, which is frequently an issue with other trimmers, and makes cutting hair and shaping beards a delight.

Its non-rusting blades are a wonderful convenience because they eliminate the need to worry about corrosion.



The blades reduce down on beard hair as well as the time spent maintaining the gadget, even after several uses. They are still as sharp as when they were first used.

One area in which this trimmer excels is battery endurance. It takes a while to charge, but once charged, it keeps a charge really well, so you may groom without having to worry about constantly recharging.



We would use it without a doubt before leaving for the day, knowing that it would function flawlessly the entire time.

Pros

Self-sharpening blades.

Easy to rinse because of its waterproof build.

A long-lasting battery.

Cons

It can take some time to fully charge.

For some people, the small comb sizes may be a problem.

Using the nose trimmer attachment could be a little awkward.

So, what's the difference between electric shavers and trimmers?

Trimmers and electric shavers are two different grooming instruments with different uses. Electric shavers are made to shave hair near the skin's surface using rotary or foil blades. This results in a close, smooth shave.

They are frequently used on larger regions like the face, head, or body and are perfect for people who want a neatly shaven or hairless appearance.



Electric shavers offer a clean shave, but they may irritate your skin more, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Beard trimmers, on the other hand, are more often used for shaping and cutting hair than for eliminating it. Beard trimmers with fixed blades that frequently swing sideways, provide precision grooming at different lengths.

They are ideal for trimming and sculpting tiny regions such as sideburns, moustaches, and beards since they have adjustable guards or settings that allow you to manage the length of the hair being trimmed.



Trimmers, instead of electric shavers, usually leave some hair longer, allowing for more styling options.

Since trimmers don't cut as close to the skin as electric shavers do, they often cause less irritation in terms of comfort and skin irritation.



Because of this, trimmers are the recommended option for people with sensitive skin or those who frequently have ingrown hairs and razor bumps.

The decision between an electric shaver and a trimmer ultimately comes down to personal tastes and demands for grooming; electric shavers offer a closer shave, while trimmers offer greater flexibility and adaptability for styling and upkeep of hair.

Frequently asked questions

What trimmer is best in Australia?

It has been observed that the Philips Series 7000 Beard Trimmer is frequently cited as the best option in Australia. It stands out from other options on the market thanks to its accuracy, simplicity of use, and reliable performance.

What's a versatile beard trimmer that also works well on body hair?

Many people praise the Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion+ Beard and Trimmer for its many uses. It provides users with a multipurpose grooming tool by effectively manages body hair in addition to maintaining well-groomed beards.

Which beard trimmers deliver the best performance for longer beard lengths?

With greater length settings and durable, sharp blades that can manage significant beard growth without straining or pulling, the Braun BeardTrimmer BT7040 offers outstanding performance for beards that grow longer.

How does a higher-priced beard trimmer enhance the overall grooming experience?