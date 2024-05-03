Hundreds of kilometres covered, thousands raised for Soldier On

Royal Air Force veteran Rob Thomas ran 192 kilometres during the March On Challenge to raise money for Soldier On. Picture supplied

This is sponsored content for Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation.

As a former member of the UK's Royal Air Force, Rob Thomas is familiar with the challenges faced by veterans.

It's this knowledge that sees him tie up the shoelaces each March, clocking up the kilometres as part of the March On with Soldier On challenge, raising funds to support Soldier On to deliver life-changing mental health services to returned members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

A virtual representation of the Kokoda Track, the March On with Solider On challenge sees participants cover 96 kilometres during the month of March.



Not content with the status quo, Rob doubled his mileage this year, covering 192 kilometres during the challenge.

"To be able to spend even just a little time being able to raise awareness and much needed funds for our veterans, means a lot to me," he said.

"I kind of had a sense of service missing since I left the UK Royal Air Force as a Weapons Specialist, and the March On with Soldier On challenge provided that sense of service.



"Even the small amount I raised over the past three years of competing the challenge has, I hope, made a difference to our ADF members and veterans."

Veteran Rob Thomas during his Royal Air Force days. Today Rob uses his spare time to raise awareness and funds for veterans. Picture supplied

And made a difference he has.



In 2024 alone, Rob's fundraising for the March On with Soldier On challenge will fund 80 peer support sessions, 48 employment support sessions and four psychology sessions-invaluable services provided for veterans by Soldier On, free of charge.

When he's not clocking up the kilometres, Rob's making a difference in his day job.



As an End User Computing Lead, Rob and his team take care of the staff operating environment at Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC), the superannuation fund that takes care of the super of those who serve Australia.

With more than 100 years experience, 746,000 customers and $66.8 billion in Funds Under Management (FUM) CSC provides superannuation products designed specifically for current and former members of the ADF and the Australian Public Service (APS).

"My role is very enjoyable and I have a fantastic team around me-not to mention the support I get from my managers in terms of my role, as well as training and development opportunities," he said.

"CSC are also very supportive of my involvement in March On with Soldier On."

Rob is now aiming to complete 384 kilometres during the 2025 March On for Solider On challenge. Picture supplied

With the 2024 March On for Solider On challenge done and dusted, Rob is already looking towards 2025, with a goal to further double his mileage again to 384 kilometres.



"It is so heartwarming to see the spirit and dedication from fellow participants in helping others," he said.



"The biggest highlight of course is knowing that with every step, every donation, we are helping our veterans with the support they need. That is the best feeling of all."