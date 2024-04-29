Riotact CEO steps aside over domestic violence charges

The co-owner of a Canberra media company has "stepped aside" while court proceedings continue against him for allegedly resisting arrest after assaulting a woman, repeatedly ripping out her hair.
Michael James McGoogan faced the ACT Magistrates Court earlier this month when he was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and one count of resisting a territory public official.
He is the co-owner of Region Media, publisher of Riotact and other regional news websites. He had his 37th birthday on Monday.
His co-chief executive, Tim White, said: "Michael McGoogan, a co-CEO of Region Media, was charged on April 19 with two counts of assault and one of resisting arrest.
"The matter was reported by Riotact on the same day. On April 19, Mr McGoogan voluntarily stepped aside as co-CEO and will take no active part in the business while the court proceedings are pending."
The Riotact reported the matter at the time with six sentences under the headline: "Kingston man charged with two counts of assault."
The article did not include a photograph of Mr McGoogan nor make any mention of him standing aside from his role.
The Canberra Times on Monday reported police alleged McGoogan assaulted a woman twice in acts of domestic violence.
Accusations include McGoogan dragging the alleged victim along the floor by the arm, before the woman grabbed and wedged herself in a door frame.
When the alleged victim started to crawl away McGoogan is accused of stepping on her hair, ripping some of it out. He then allegedly grabbed her by the shoulder and ripped more hair out with his hand.
The alleged victim is said to have fled to another room and called police.
Upon arrival, officers claim to have seen a large bruise, swollen and raised, on the alleged victim's forearm, and a scratch across her chest.
Police believe McGoogan caused these injuries.
About 1am, on April 19, an "intoxicated" McGoogan is accused of resisting police when they tried to arrest him.
The document states he "made several nonsensical remarks" to police.
He allegedly said to officers: "You have to understand I am a very violent man."
"[McGoogan was] continuing to show signs of intoxication through his refusal to answer basic questions and instead provided police with additional nonsensical remarks," the document states.
About five minutes later, police are said to have started to escort McGoogan towards an elevator, an officer gripping his arm, when he took two steps forward and then refused to move.
"[He] then demanded police ask him nicely," police allege. Officers are said to have responded: "Can you please walk that way?"
To this, McGoogan allegedly asked officers to remove their grip, and upon hearing this wouldn't happen said: "In which case, I will resist."
After placing the tech entrepreneur into an "escort hold", he was taken to the watch house.
It is not known how McGoogan will plead. He was granted bail and is scheduled to face court again at an unknown later date.
