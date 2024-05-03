Fur babies and doggy daycare? The world has gone to the pack

I don't mean to sound too heartless. Pets are great. Quite often my son suggests I should get a dog to keep me company. No thanks. I'd rather have company. It's all about lifestyle choices. What if I want to jet off to Europe for the winter (which I can afford to do because I'm not paying for doggy daycare and frothy milk drinks), who'd look after the dog? If I want to duck down the coast at the last minute... who'd look after the dog?