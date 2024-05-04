The Canberra Times
Home/Life & Style/Explore Newsletter List

Getting to the airport: there's no need to fly by the seat of your pants

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
May 5 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When it comes to travel, there are two types of people. Those who arrive at an airport so early that their plane hasn't even taken off from the previous destination yet. And those who are so nonchalant about when to get there that they likely have some horror stories of near misses over the years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.