Getting to the airport: there's no need to fly by the seat of your pants

While it's not something I would normally recommend (one small delay would've caused a major problem), it did demonstrate an interesting point - by arriving after everybody else had checked in, I didn't have to spend any time waiting in a queue. If you were to be a bit more cautious and arrive two hours before departure (my usual recommendation), you might end up spending much of that just standing in a line and then still have to hurry to the gate. People who get there three hours or more ahead of the flight, before most other passengers, may have lots of hanging around, but at least it's airside and not in a queue.