Want to know what to do this weekend in Canberra?

Bjorn Again is performing in Canberra on Saturday night with a show that celebrates the 50th anniversary of ABBA's historic Eurovision Song Contest victory in 1974 with Waterloo.
The premier ABBA tribute band brings its Waterloo Anniversary Tour to the Canberra Theatre Centre on Saturday at 8pm.
Tickets are from www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.
Saturday is May the Fourth aka Star Wars Day and a fete in Canberra is celebrating with plenty of Star Wars-themed attractions.
The St Anthony's Primary School fete is on Saturday from 10am to 3pm at 161 Wheeler Crescent in Wanniassa.
To celebrate May the Fourth - which sounds just like the Star Wars catchphrase May the Force [Be With You] - the school will be having special Star Wars visitors and the Tuggeranong Town Band will be playing tunes from 1pm including the Star Wars theme.
A clever mum has made special Star Wars soap and there is a chance to pose for a space-themed photo in the photo booth and then take the image home. There will also be a stall selling genuine, boxed Star Wars merchandise, from a local family's collection over many years.
The children of the school have also been busy decorating cakes in a space theme - or else Mother's Day.
As well as Star Wars, the fete will have visits from the Brumbies and Hefner the alpaca, Rural Fire Service trucks, carnival rides including the Cha Cha, Big Slide and Teacups, and free craft. There will also be glitter tattoos and facepainting.
There will also be great chocolate wheel prizes, including an overseas holiday and lots to eat - barbecue, pizza, chip-on-a-stick, coffee, Goodberry's and Ali Baba.
There will also be Mother's Day hampers to spoil mum on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12.
Also the great attractions of any fete - the cake stall, books, second-hand clothes, bric-a-brac, plants, showbags, pick-a-pots, Hook-A-Duck and lots more.
Does anyone listen these days? Or just talk at each other? Social psychologist Hugh Mackay has made a career from listening.
His latest book - The Way We Are, Lessons from a Lifetime of Listening - is published today by Allen and Unwin.
Drawing on thousands of interviews over a lifetime of research, Mackay, presents "a compelling portrait of Australia today", from the anti-social consequences of social media to "the complex legacy of the Baby Boomers".
Something to delve into this weekend.
The Hall markets are not just for ambling around the stalls at the showgrounds. They are also for finding something scrumptious to eat.
Like freshly-made roti from @wonder_roti who will be at the markets this Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Their roti combines traditional techniques with new ideas - "crispy, flaky layers on the outside and soft, tasty insides".
The markets are in Victoria Street, Hall. Entry is by gold coin donation which goes to support people with disabilities in the Canberra region.
