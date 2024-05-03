The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse
What's on

'I have four children and two jobs. I'm always going to be angry'

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
May 4 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Safe Haven by Shankari Chandran. Ultimo, $34.99.

Shankari Chandran is faintly amused to be asked about her anger.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra Times app browse

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.