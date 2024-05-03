How to beat imposter syndrome and quit the fraud squad for good

Look for clues in their body language. Is anyone avoiding eye contact, lowering their head, speaking quietly or withdrawing into themselves? These are often signs that someone feels out of their element. Consider how you might be able to help that person feel more at ease. If they are a stranger, can you introduce yourself? If they're a colleague or acquaintance, inviting them to sit next to you might be the tiny lifeline they need in this moment. If you're the leader, consider how you can make room for everyone to feel welcome and able to speak up.