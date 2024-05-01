'A marvellous place': The professor teaching ANU students how to be true Ken Behrens

An Australian National University professor is doing her bit to ensure medical students look up from their textbooks occasionally and also experience Canberra as the city they live in rather than only as a base for learning.
Professor Christine Phillips, who teaches Social Foundations of Medicine, created the Prestigious Ken Behrens Award to encourage first-year Doctor of Medicine and Surgery (MChD) students to embrace extra-curricular opportunities in Canberra.
The name of the award is a nod to a mistake that became a phenomenon. (And, yes, "prestigious" is part of the title.)
During one of Chief Minister Andrew Barr's televised COVID media conferences in 2021, a captioning error translated on to the screen "Ken Behrens" for "Canberrans".
Ken Behrens then become the hero everyone needed during the COVID lockdowns and even sparked merch from T-shirts to Mick Ashley posters.
With the title of the award secured, Professor Phillips sent students on a treasure hunt around Canberra, with the winning pair collecting $100 each, and second place $50.
The students had to complete tasks such as go for a bushwalk up Mount Ainslie, attend a live sporting event, visit the National Gallery, attend Question Time at Parliament House and have a look at the Enlighten festival. And provide proof they had been there with photos and pinned locations.
While it was a bit of a competitive scavenger hunt, the activity was really about introducing the students to Canberra and opening their eyes to what kind of activities and entertainment they could be enjoying. Merging the town with gown and, ultimately, ensuring the wellbeing of the students as they launched into their degrees.
"One of the things I've noticed about our students is that they often get so absorbed in their medical education that they don't have the time to avail themselves of all the resources and possibilities available to them in the community," Professor Phillips said.
Professor Phillips said Canberra was also a place that didn't immediately reveal its true nature or the depth of its community. It required "a bit of exploring". She wanted to give the students a nudge to see what was out there.
"Some of the students don't leave campus beyond what something that might be required for their studies," she said.
Originally from Darwin but a proud Canberran for more than 30 years, Professor Phillips arrived in the city with small children. She said it took time for her to find her way, but having children did open her to friends and networks.
So much so that Canberra became "a very hard place to leave".
"You just think, 'What a marvellous place I live in'," she said.
Students Tom Harrysson and Theresia Klarissa won the Prestigious Ken Behrens Award this year.
The duo completed their tasks in two days, attending Enlighten, a protest, bushwalking up Mt Ainslie, visiting the National Gallery and heading to a local cricket match. They also went to Question Time.
And the award looks like becoming a fixture for first-year medical students at ANU.
"It was such good fun," Professor Phillips said.
