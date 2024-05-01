There was no anti-Semitism at the ANU pro-Palestine rally

If I had made anyone cry in a public place, I would be apologising publicly in the knowledge that I had not intended to have that effect. For the first time in my life I agree with Peter Dutton. The Prime Minister has exhibited a prime example of male entitlement in a gathering intended to expose just such behaviour. I agree also with those who have been telling The Echidna newsletter how rude they find Australians compared with other cultures, particularly the Japanese. The Prime Minister is a prime example.