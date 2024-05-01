New Gungahlin high school to be named after Agnes Shea

The family of Aunty Agnes Shea are honoured that the ACT's newest public high school will be named after the late Ngunnawal elder.
Agnes Shea High School will open Term 1 next year in Taylor on a site next to the Margaret Hendry School.
Daniel Mowbray will be the inaugural principal at the school, which will have the capacity for 800 year 7 to year 10 students.
Aunty Agnes Shea died in March 2023 at the age of 91 surrounded by her family.
She was a founding member of the United Ngunnawal Elders Council, a member of the advisory board to ACT Health, helped establish the Ngunnawal Bush Healing Farm and was a member of the ACT Heritage Council.
Aunty Agnes's granddaughter, Selena Walker, said it was an emotional day for her family.
"Education was a huge part of the work that Nan did, and it was where she began her advocacy for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people," Ms Walker said.
"But Nan always had a heart for children and education. And she knew that that's where our future lies."
Ms Walker said the name of the school would allow Agnes Shea's legacy to continue to live on.
"We will continue to uphold her legacy, keep her spirit strong here and the ACT and you know, continue to work for reconciliation, fight for First Nations justice and just be a proud Canberran."
Education Minister Yvette Berry said it was a great privilege to name the school after Aunty Agnes.
"She was small in stature, but she was larger than life in her representation of her community, and for making life better for the Ngunnawal people in this region in particular," Ms Berry said.
Ms Berry said Aunty Agnes was generous and steadfast in her advice on how the government could do better.
Agnes Shea High School principal, Mr Mowbray, has worked about eight years as deputy principal and then principal of UC High School Kaleen.
"It's very exciting. I've been teaching in the ACT for nearly 20 years now and an opportunity like this to build a culture and a school community from the ground up was certainly what what drew me to the role. Really looking forward to that opportunity," Mr Mowbray said.
He will begin recruiting senior staff for the new school and will work with Ms Walker and the school architects to develop the school logo and uniform designs. The public will be able to vote for their favourite designs.
Enrolments are currently open for year 7 and year 8 students from the suburbs of Taylor, Moncrieff and parts of Jacka (north of Appleford Avenue).
