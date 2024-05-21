The Canberra Times
Times Past: May 22, 1989

May 22 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1989, artists stepped up to protest the destruction of the south-east rainforest. Front and centre of the protest was John Coburn, who did not give off the prototypical "greenie" protester vibe, instead donning a navy beret and looking like the internationally acclaimed artist he was.

