Times Past: May 22, 1989

On this day in 1989, artists stepped up to protest the destruction of the south-east rainforest. Front and centre of the protest was John Coburn, who did not give off the prototypical "greenie" protester vibe, instead donning a navy beret and looking like the internationally acclaimed artist he was.
Coburn and 11 other artists along with 13 other supporters, including then senator Norm Sanders, were arrested for trespassing. Coburn highlighted the importance of artists in informing the public discourse stating, "it's not only a political and economic issue, it's also a spiritual issue" as "artists are prophets, they can use this role to influence people".
As part of their artistic expression, 12 of the protesters gathered, buried their heads in the soil of the forest, after which they marched together towards the police.
The brain child of this symbolic act was Albert Tucker who said "the spiritual health of all people depends on our ability to make direct contact with those invisible, infinite and wondrous powers of creation which flows through all forms of life: and this contact is best made through primal, untouched wilderness, forests and all forms of wildlife, uncontaminated by human exploitation, pollution and abuse".
Mick Pettitt, part of the Forestry Commission of NSW, stated that the south-east rainforest was the best maintained forest in Australia and it was actually possible to maintain the logging industry and preserve the integrity of the forest. However, he lamented the lack of control Canberrans have over decisions saying "a lot of decisions are going to be made by people outside here".
Senator Sanders reiterated that only the government can stand up to the big businesses behind these decisions and that "it shouldn't be up to citizens to protect the forests, that's what politicians are for".
