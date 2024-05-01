The Canberra Times
Meta's new oracle peddles fake news

By The Canberra Times
May 2 2024 - 5:30am
Is this for real? AI can generate fake images and put words into the mouths of politicians such as the Prime Minister. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
In fast-deteriorating social media spaces, the tech giants cannot be trusted to do the right thing, only the thing that will make them more and more money. They seem to think irresponsibly unleashing unproven AI will help that quest.

