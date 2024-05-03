No rest for James Cook, our favourite scapegoat

Anita writes: "A formidable number of good films watched during your period of reduced movement. I've watched all those films except Golda, which has just been released. A bit more regarding Perfect Days. Our star's appearance and habits hinted at a life of 'better days', maybe as a salaryman who lost his job during an economic downturn. This is not stated openly, but implied through his personal grooming, the quality of his overalls and his taste in literature and music. He had an eye for the subtle rewards gained by watching the formation of shadows of his favourite tree. Such refined tastes usually come at a price. Luckily he has not given up hope but gives his job the best he has to offer."