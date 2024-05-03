No rest for James Cook, our favourite scapegoat

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The first time he died was on the shores of an idyllic Hawaiian beach.
It was early morning on St Valentine's Day, 1779. Another of history's cultural collisions had escalated into a murderous frenzy as daggers, some iron, some fashioned from the bills of swordfish, plunged repeatedly into his body.
As his flesh was ripped to shreds and the warm Pacific waters turned crimson, James Cook slumped into the shallows, as despised then as he is now.
But dying once is never enough for history's influential figures. Our need to interrogate the past through the lens of the present means the dead are never allowed to rest. It's why Cook, who first charted Australia's eastern coastline and travelled farther into the unknown than anyone before him, has since died a thousand deaths.
The latest occurred last week in Christchurch when, two months after his eyes were gouged and his nose was sliced off, a statue of the man was further defaced. 'F--- James Cook' was painted across its base while the waters of a nearby fountain were dyed red in an eerie reminder of his original fate in Kealakekua Bay 245 years earlier.
On Australia Day eve this year, Cook's legs were sawn off and his bronze statue toppled in a Melbourne park, the third such attack on a Cook memorial in that city in weeks. "The colony will fall" was sprayed across its plinth. A month later, a Cook memorial in Sydney was also vandalised, prompting a local mayor to call for the removal of similar monuments because "they stand as a symbol and reminder of colonial oppression".
If Cook was revered for centuries as an extraordinary explorer and cartographer, it took just decades for him to become Australia's favourite scapegoat.
Only last week a set of spears he souvenired after his first encounter with Indigenous Australians in Botany Bay were handed over to descendants of the original owners by Cambridge University. The celebratory comments could not have been clearer. Cook was little more than a grubby white supremacist who plundered and murdered his way around the globe, trampling native cultures on behalf of his rapacious and racist empire.
He was hardly that, of course. His own journals and those of contemporaries prove Cook possessed unusual empathy with indigenous cultures for his era. He often banned his men from leaving the ship in Polynesia for fear of infecting local inhabitants with their venereal diseases. He also - almost always - took a cautiously peaceful approach during first contact.
But so embarrassed are we by Cook these days that school curriculums rarely mention him. Presentism - judging the past using the moral and ethical standards of today - is corrupting history in the same way our timid high school textbooks half a century ago whitewashed and removed references to English colonial atrocities.
There are valid arguments to be waged about the value of statues. Many regard them as nothing more than expensive depositories for bird crap. But vandalising memorials because they represent people with all too human flaws is not just a denial of history. It's a blatant act of hypocrisy by those who believe themselves even more morally superior than the 18th century colonialists they denounce.
Our past is complex. Filled with subtleties. But the modern world's demand for perfection makes no allowance for them. History's flaws are forbidden when glimpsed in today's rear view mirror. Cancel culture is now so infectious that even modern careers can be upended and lives destroyed by the discovery of one careless comment unearthed on social media.
Cook was never the evil imperialist his harshest critics claim. He was complicated, like us all, particularly late in life when his volcanic temper and mood swings, possibly caused by a chronic infection or growing mental disorder, concerned even those most loyal to him, ultimately leading to his murder on that Hawaiian beach.
But his achievements - mapping unknown territories, ensuring no sailors on his three expeditions died of scurvy (a miracle for the time) while proving just how vast and diverse our planet really was - surely deserve acknowledgement.
It was 254 years ago this week that Cook first sailed into Botany Bay. Two Gweagal men, believing Cook and his crew to be ghosts, shook their spears and shouted angrily at the visitors. Cook offered beads and nails as gifts, a currency highly valued elsewhere, before firing a warning shot in exasperation.
Centuries later Australians continue shaking their fists at Cook, angrily denouncing this ghost from our past. A thousand deaths, it seems, are never enough.
