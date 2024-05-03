The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/National Sport News

Tips and insights for Hawkesbury races

By Ray Hickson
May 3 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parisal has been unstoppable so far in her career and is favoured to win race 5, the HAWKESBURY XXXX GOLD RUSH. Picture Bradley Photos
Parisal has been unstoppable so far in her career and is favoured to win race 5, the HAWKESBURY XXXX GOLD RUSH. Picture Bradley Photos

Race 1 - 11:20AM ST JOHNS PARK BOWLING CLUB 2YO CLARENDON STAKES (1400 METRES)

2. Trafalgar Square does look a progressive filly and she put it all together when racing away with a maiden at Canterbury third-up. She did have gate one and a nice run but was dominant. The track condition will be vital for her, she didn't seem to love the heavy 9 in the Kindergarten but that's a different league. First use of the track a plus, if she can find that nice spot with cover she should be strong late.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from National Sport News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.