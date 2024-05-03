Tips and insights for Hawkesbury races

Dangers: 1. Detonator Jack was a length and a half behind Nugget at the finish of the Doncaster and they meet on similar weight terms. He's rarely put in a bad one and can make some use of an inside barrier to be better than midfield. He does love the wet if it gets to be trying ground and is a definite chance. 15. Jojo Was A Man ran third in this race last year and hasn't started since running second in the Ladies Day Cup over this course on a heavy track. Different prep for him tackling a mile first-up but he's had three trials and is a genuine miler. 3. Berkshire Shadow also comes through the Doncaster and while he ran 14th he didn't have the best of luck. His European credentials are excellent and while drawn the outside he could be a big improver.