Canberra clubs caught up in data breach

Two venues in the ACT are on the list of clubs where information has allegedly been taken by an outside group.
Managers at Erindale Vikings Club were discussing how to respond to the revelation that information about members may have been stolen. A staff member there said that the club was expected to put up a notice on its website.
And the Tradies Club in Dickson declined to comment on what it planned to do.
Most of the clubs involved in the data breach were in New South Wales but the two Canberra clubs were also listed as affected.
The breach was revealed by the Outabox company which designs systems to collect information on club members.
Its statement said: "Outabox has become aware of a potential breach of data by an unauthorised third party from a sign-in system used by our clients. We are working as a priority to determine the facts around this incident, have notified the relevant authorities and are investigating in cooperation with law enforcement."
One of the unanswered questions is whether facial recognition information has been taken by whoever hacked the systems.
It is not known who stole the information and what use they were planning to put it to. It is not known, for example, if the stolen information included credit card details
A spokesperson for ClubsNSW, which represents more than 1200 member clubs, said it was "deeply concerned" about the security of data caught up in the breach.
"While limited information is currently known, we understand that some personal information of patrons of the clubs that use this IT provider may have been compromised," the spokesperson said.
"The clubs concerned are working towards notifying all impacted patrons."
The spokesperson said ClubsNSW had met with all affected clubs, of which there were "fewer than 20".
"We wish to assure club members that additional updates will be provided once further details are confirmed," the spokesperson said.
"In the interim, club patrons are advised to take extra caution when reviewing emails or texts and to avoid clicking on any suspicious or unfamiliar links."
NSW Police confirmed officers from its cybercrime squad were investigating.
"As the investigation is ongoing, no further information is available at this time."
As well as the two Canberra clubs, the others in NSW were: Breakers Country Club in Wamberal, Buladelah Bowling Club, Central Coast Leagues Club, Mex Club Mayfield, East Maitland Bowling Club, East Cessnock Bowling Club, Gwandalan Bowling Club, Halekulani Bowling Club, Club Old Bar, Club Terrigal, and West Tradies in Dharruk.
