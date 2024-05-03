An $8 million property sale quietly emerges

There has long been speculation that there are homes across Canberra that have quietly traded for a top dollar, out of sight from the average punter scrolling through listing websites.
Some even suspect there could be off-market sales that have trumped Canberra's house price record of $9 million.
While we're yet to uncover a secret record sale, a recent off-market transaction came close.
Property records have revealed a Red Hill home sold for $8 million in January, making it into the top five house sales in the ACT.
The home sits on almost an acre of land on Wickham Crescent, regarded as Canberra's most expensive street.
Meanwhile the latest property figures show Canberra home values rose modestly in April.
While the monthly rise was marginal, it contributed to quarterly growth in home values of 1 per cent.
CoreLogic's monthly home value index stated Canberra had emerged from "relatively soft" market conditions.
In further good news for home owners, house values in the territory are expected to rise 3 per cent this year and 6 per cent in 2025, one bank has forecast.
In development news this week, an elusive property developer has lodged plans for a medical centre and office building in Kingston.
The developer, whose previous property buys have set Canberra records, purchased the block for nearly $4 million.
He plans to demolish the vacant childcare centre that is currently on the site and build a four-storey medical facility.
Meanwhile a proposal for about 300 apartments in Greenway has been knocked back by the ACT planning authority.
In making its decision, the authority noted the designs included apartments with insufficient access to sunlight, while no visitor car spaces had been included in the plans.
"Access to sunlight is not considered acceptable and was not resolved or improved through further information request," the authority wrote.
The developer behind the project, Empire Global, plans to address the issues and resubmit new plans for reconsideration.
