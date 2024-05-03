Let them cook: Raiders rookies embrace heat of the kitchen

Canberra Raiders rookies are embracing the heat in the kitchen and on the footy field as they find their feet in their new home in the capital.
This week between working hard on the training paddock, a group of Raiders took up a club program with the Canberra Institute of Technology.
It gives players who have moved out of home for the first time or are new to the region a chance to learn basic cooking and healthy food preparation.
English recruit Morgan Smithies, off-season halves signing Kaeo Weekes, teenage Sydney product Chevy Stewart, Samoan-born New Zealand-raised forward Ata Mariota and Griffith youngster Michael Asomua took up the opportunity to learn some practical skills and bond with their teammates.
"They asked if I wanted to do a cooking lesson so I went along with some of the other younger boys," Smithies told The Canberra Times.
"It was a good laugh. We just cooked some salmon and some steaks - just simple dishes."
Smithies praised the positive culture at the club for helping him and other new faces at the Raiders settle in very quickly.
The 23-year-old from Halifax playing his first season in the NRL said he's already built close relationships with many of his teammates, with those bonds invaluable come kick-off time.
"I've not been here long now, but it feels like I've known everyone a while and that's a credit to the club and the lads," Smithies said.
"When I first came over they were so welcoming, wanting to do stuff with me, go out for a coffee and get to know me.
"It's definitely paid off because I feel part of the team, big time.
"Anyone can speak to anyone and have a joke - everyone gets on really well."
Smithies came into his debut NRL season turning heads as the Raiders got off to a winning start to the year.
But a tough couple of rounds have put more pressure on the Green Machine, including Smithies. The former Wigan Warriors forward is not about to sweat in the kitchen just because the heat is turned up though.
"I've been in this situation before where you have a good start to the season and then you can pick a few losses up and then it just takes one or two good results to get back into the swing of things," he said.
"We're not looking at the table too much so early on in the year, we're just looking at focusing on good performances."
