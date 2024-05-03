'I definitely want to be playing': Kyrgios eyes triumphant Aus Open comeback

Former top tennis star Nick Kyrgios has given an updated comeback timeline after significant injury hurdles.
The Canberran this week featured on a podcast with Australian businessman Mark Bouris, speaking about his experiences in tennis, as well as his progress recovering from wrist surgery and his return plans having played just one match in a year and a half.
"I've loved putting in the work and rehabbing," Kyrgios said.
"I have me eye set on hopefully coming back towards the end of the year. I definitely want to be playing then and if not Australian Open at the start of next year."
The only tournament Kyrgios has locked in for the future is the 'Ultimate Tennis Showdown' event in New York in August.
The UTS is a rival competition separate to the ATP Tour on which Kyrgios played his last competitive match in June 2023 in Stuttgart.
Whether August fits that timeline of "towards the end of the year" isn't clear, but Kyrgios does appear confident in his training program thus far.
Now living in Sydney between visits to Canberra, he said he spends up to two hours hitting on court, as well as gym work, with Sundays his only day off.
Kyrgios also said he put on five kilograms following his wrist surgery nine months ago while he was unable to train properly, but now he getting back to his playing weight of 90 kilograms and regaining his fitness.
"There was a point where I couldn't put salt on my food. Everyday life was a task," he said of his wrist injury.
Kyrgios turned 29 last month and on the podcast said when he was younger he never saw himself playing over the age of 30.
If that is still his vision, it leaves little time left in his tennis career from here, but Kyrgios has expanded his business interests during a difficult couple of years of knee and wrist injury setbacks.
He's made appearances on TV shows and podcasts in the US and in Australia, as well as interviewing celebrities on his own podcast. Kyrgios has also invested in NBL team the South East Melbourne Phoenix and a Miami pickleball team he said is now worth $12 million.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.