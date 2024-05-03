I confess: my dog does sleep in my bed

For people with dogs who work during the day, leaving them at home is a real stress. It made me feel much better that Cookie was having the time of her life with Pups4Fun. She'd be loaded into the van with the other dogs in the morning, taken out to their special exercise yards in Queanbeyan and didn't stop all day. Photos of all the dogs would be posted on a private Facebook page so you could see what they'd been up to. Indulgent? To some. But when I hear the heart-wrenching cries of one dog in my neighbourhood who never seems to leave its yard, I was happy to pay.