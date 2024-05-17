Just like 90s grunge and cargo pants, Rent is cool again

Modestly scaled touring productions regularly come to the Canberra Theatre Centre. Two 21st-century musicals, Come from Away and Six, were recent hits, suggesting new shows can take their place alongside the familiar favourites. Come From Away is set in the relatively recent past - it's about a Canadian town that faced an influx of people on September 11, 2001 - and Six recasts the wives of Henry VIII as competing pop divas. But the classics keep coming too. A touring production of another musical that found a new lease on life, Chicago, is scheduled for later this year.