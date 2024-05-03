Riotact co-CEO denies domestic violence assaults, has bail conditions changed

The co-chief executive of Riotact has denied dragging a woman across the floor and repeatedly ripping her hair out in alleged domestic violence assaults.
Michael James McGoogan, 37, pleaded not guilty in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of resisting a territory public official.
The co-owner of Region Media, which runs Canberra news website Riotact, is being represented by high-profile criminal lawyer Kamy Saeedi.
McGoogan is accused of dragging a young woman by her arm, stepping on her hair and ripping it out with his hand in a drunken late night incident.
Police claim he resisted arrest when they came to a Kingston house on April 19 about 1am.
McGoogan, a tech entrepreneur, allegedly told officers: "You have to understand, I am a very violent man."
Magistrate Glenn Theakston agreed to vary McGoogan's bail conditions, allowing him to have contact with the complainant and be within 100 metres of her.
He is also allowed at an address if the alleged victim provides written consent.
Mr Saeedi and prosecutor Corinne Kennedy told the court the complainant supported the changes to McGoogan's bail. Ms Kennedy did not oppose the bail variations.
Mr Saeedi said the alleged assaults, which McGoogan denies, occurred late at night and involved alcohol.
The lawyer said the complainant wanted to have contact with McGoogan.
"[It] has attracted some significant media attention [which] has caused grief for the complainant," Mr Saeedi said.
"Our primary concern is actually the angst [the media attention] has caused the complainant.
"[It] is a very sad situation we are in."
McGoogan has stood down from Region Media while charges are pending.
He is expected to face the family violence list on June 18.
