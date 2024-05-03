'Honest and straightforward': The key stat that can revive a career

The ACT Brumbies have vowed to push aside talk of Wallabies selection to avoid any distractions for the rest of the season despite Joe Schmidt starting to earmark potential Test players.
The looming international season will add extra incentive for Australian players to perform in the last five rounds of the Super Rugby season as Schmidt prepares to take the reins for the first time in July.
Rookie No. 8 Charlie Cale, who has been rotated out of the Brumbies' side this week, is firmly in Schmidt's sights while playmaker Noah Lolesio has a chance to force his way back into the Test set up.
Cale and Lolesio are among a group of Brumbies who are also negotiating new deals, with confidence growing they will commit to Canberra despite interest elsewhere.
But Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham wants his players to have a laser focus to ensure they build momentum in the remaining regular-season games rather than hitting pre-finals hurdles.
"That's the challenging thing," Larkham said. "We've spoken about our run in the back end of the season. We want to make sure the game against the Blues doesn't happen again.
"Individually we get good performances, but collectively we're starting to gel as a team and as coaches we've spoken about trying to work on combinations."
Schmidt has been hovering in the background during the Super Rugby season, but hasn't imposed himself on any franchise. He has visited training sessions, and he has been in constant contact with coaches. But he has been treading carefully rather than demanding information or positional details.
Lolesio, who fell out of favour with Dave Rennie and then Eddie Jones, is making another undeniable case for inclusion in the squad. The challenge is he is also up against Carter Gordon, Ben Donaldson and Tom Lynagh.
What sets Lolesio apart is his goal-kicking, which has been the Wallabies' Achilles heel at times in recent years.
Lolesio, 24, is the second highest point-scorer in the competition this year and is leading Super Rugby in kicking success rate after nailing 87.8 per cent of his attempts. In contrast, Donaldson and Gordon - the two playmakers in the Wallabies' World Cup squad last year - have success rates of 69.2 and 69.4 respectively.
"[Schmidt] seems like a very honest and straightforward coach, which is nice," Lolesio said on the Kick Offs and Kick Ons podcast this week.
"I've had one or two chats with him so far and he hasn't really been involved with the Australian Super Rugby clubs. He's come to training and not really said much. From what I've heard he's a really good coach.
"Hopefully with my performance through the Brumbies I'll get an opportunity again."
Harrison Goddard will partner Lolesio in the halves when the Brumbies host the Fijian Drua on Saturday night with regular No. 9 Ryan Lonergan moving to the bench.
Goddard has been on his own epic rugby journey in recent years. He started in Sydney, moved to Melbourne, tested himself in Hollywood and came back to Sydney before linking with the Brumbies this year.
He has added strong experience and a dangerous running game for the Brumbies and he vowed to take his chance against the Drua with the finals looming large.
"It's an opportunity to put my best foot forward for the team and it's nice to get some minutes at home," Goddard said.
"To be honest, I never thought I'd be in Canberra. But I'm loving it, the club is so great and there's a great balance.
"The way it's turned out, I'm really grateful. People think there's not much going on in Canberra, but there's heaps. Canberra is what I needed. I'm 26 now and I sort of feel like I'm coming into my prime. I've been overseas, and other clubs, but I feel like I can really shine here."
