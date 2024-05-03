'Now is the time': Can this deal trigger the end of rugby's darkest days?

It wasn't exactly a silver lining to the dark storm clouds hanging over Australian rugby, or the moment that will burst the dam wall. But something significant happened inside the Canberra Airport offices on Friday.
As Melbourne Rebels creditors gathered for a D-Day meeting for the franchise's future, the Brumbies were putting the finishing touches on a new sponsorship deal with airport officials.
In terms of financial impact or brand exposure, it won't open the floodgates. A logo on players' shorts rarely does that.
But the Brumbies are hoping things start with a trickle. Aligning with the airport, they hope, will instil investor confidence. For the airport, aligning with the Brumbies helps them target travellers in New Zealand, Asia and potentially Europe.
"It's no secret we've been through some tough times," said Brumbies boss Phil Thomson.
"But what we're all doing now is working together to try to get ourselves out of where we've been. There are some bright prospects on the horizon.
"Now is the time for everyone to come together on and off the field to get rugby back to where it should be."
It's somewhat ironic the Brumbies seem to be moving into calmer, or at least quieter, waters after the hell and fury that engulfed the organisation eight months ago.
The Brumbies and the governing body were at war over almost every aspect of the game. The centralisation of the high-performance program was the only thing they agreed on, but the attempts to run the Canberra business under Rugby Australia's banner caused major divides.
It can be revealed some of those relationships have healed in recent weeks. That is probably in part due to Rugby Australia's need to focus on the Melbourne Rebels ahead of any of the other teams.
Rebels creditors were voting on Friday whether to back a $20-$30 million rescue deal, or allow the club to enter liquidation. Rugby Australia was strongly pushing against the rescue package as it attempts to consolidate its own spending.
The damage hasn't been limited to Victorian rugby. The blow back of the Rebels' debt has cast a shadow on other teams and their futures, with the Brumbies finding it most difficult to navigate the troubled waters.
They have been banging on sponsors' doors for several months now. The ones who have shown interest have later been spooked by concerns about the game's financial viability and, in particular, the Brumbies' viability.
The club says it is still treading a fine line but the only debt it has is one to Rugby Australia, which is being paid off monthly.
The perception has hurt the Brumbies in terms of generating sponsorship revenue and crowd figures, which the club is desperate to turn around as the team continues to stamp itself as a title contender.
The game against the Fijian Drua will likely attract a modest turnout, but it is hoped an afternoon heritage game against the Canterbury Crusaders on May 18, where the club will celebrate players from the 2004 championship-winning team, will be a turning point.
Everything was easier back in 2004. The Brumbies were the talk of the town, fans fell over themselves to get tickets and sponsors lined up to align with the likes of Gregan, Larkham, Roff and Smith.
"Right now is the time to step up and support [the Brumbies]," said Canberra Airport chief executive Stephen Byron.
"... Why wouldn't we want to embrace being part of the Brumbies and supporting them on what is going to be an exciting couple of years."
