The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'Now is the time': Can this deal trigger the end of rugby's darkest days?

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated May 3 2024 - 3:15pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It wasn't exactly a silver lining to the dark storm clouds hanging over Australian rugby, or the moment that will burst the dam wall. But something significant happened inside the Canberra Airport offices on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.