May the 4th be with us: public servant by day, stormtrooper by bus

Michael Wilson finds defending the Galactic Empire difficult.
His armour is quite clunky, particularly when he wears it at the bus stop in Canberra.
"It's not very comfortable to wear. The manoeuvrability isn't great," he said.
May 4th is his big day - and the big day of countless fans of Star Wars across the universe. May the 4th - May the Force! Geddit?
"May the Force be with you," is the take-away slogan from the epic Star Wars franchise of films which started with the classic - and marvellous - original in 1977.
Questacon devotes Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, to celebration under the banner "May the 4th and Revenge of the 5th".
"See some of your favourite characters from across time and space, including Star Wars costumers from the 501st and Rebel Legions and the Mandalorian Mercs," it trills.
Stormtrooper Michael Wilson is one of the costumers - cosplayers - involved.
He is a Star Wars nut.
"I love Star Wars. I grew up with it. I had the movies. I had the toys," he said.
He was born in 1988 and was a fan "pretty much from the get-go".
"My dad's a bit of a geek. He paints monsters and aliens, and I'm all about that as well."
And all about putting his armour on, more than occasionally, in public. The public respond well, invariably seeking selfies. People slow down in cars.
He emphasises that he is not as committed as some. He does not fight, for example, with the 501st Legion, sometimes known as Vader's Fist (named after Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Vader).
"I just like dressing up," the stormtrooper says.
He also has a Captain America costume (who doesn't?) and a Mortal Kombat outfit (What!?).
He's a single father bringing up a son, 6, and a daughter, 4. He says they are fascinated when he polishes the outfit.
Stormtrooper Wilson bought the uniform for $2200 in 2012 for a Department of Industry, Science and Resources party at the Southern Cross Club. His boss had bought a Darth Vader outfit for what must have been a very typical public service party.
Since then, he hasn't looked back (perhaps because it's quite difficult to look back in the somewhat stiff helmet).
But he does look forward to the annual celebration on May the 4th (geddit again?).
The event at Questacon offers a "race amongst the stars with paper rockets in the Shed, where you can enter the final frontier". (Editor's note: the final frontier is Star Trek not Star Wars. Very different.)
But they have this in common: they are both immensely enduring.
In Star Wars, the humans are credible (unlike super heroes, for example). Even the machines have character and a sense of humour.
"It's such a well-rounded world that's been created," the stormtrooper said. "You've got the romance, the action and the drama. There's a depth to the characters."
And it's about recognisable human conditions, like struggles for power and dominance. It's about figures seeking power, like Darth Vader.
Like Trump?
"A little bit Trump," stormtrooper Wilson (father of two) replies.
