'I want you to die': man allegedly chokes, holds knife to woman's throat

A 25-year-old choked his partner and held a knife to her throat while saying "I want you to die" in a horrific domestic violence attack, police allege.
Police said the man, who The Canberra Times has chosen not to name, fled to South Australia before being arrested and extradited to the ACT.
He has been charged with choking, suffocating or strangling another person, making an intentional threat to kill another person, two counts of aggravated common assault (family violence) and aggravated property damage.
The man was remanded in custody at the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
Police allege the man entered the victim's bedroom on April 2, pushed her and called her a "slut" and "whore".
"I want you to die," he allegedly said.
He then slammed his partners foot in the door of the walk-in wardrobe, causing her to fall down.
The man then allegedly punched the woman several times in the head, making her feel "10 out of 10" pain.
Police said he held her up against the wall with his hands around her throat, stopping her from breathing and "making her feel as though she wished to die instead of continuing to feel the pain".
The alleged perpetrator then held a kitchen knife with a large silver blade to his partner's throat, saying words like "I want you to die".
The victim feared for her life, police said.
Officers took photos of the injuries to the woman and observed bruising and scratches.
They could not find the man, who seemed to have deactivated his phone.
South Australian police found him in Adelaide on April 30 after a report from a member of the public. He was arrested and extradited to the ACT.
ACT deputy chief police officer Doug Boudry said police would try to catch alleged domestic violence offenders, even if they left the territory.
"Our message to family violence offenders is clear - as this matter shows, there is no place that we can't find you, and no limit to the lengths all our officers will go to in order to apprehend an offender," he said.
"Family violence is a significant issue in our community, and police are committed to ensuring offenders are held accountable for their actions, regardless of their location after their offending."
ACT police said they take all reports of family violence seriously, and understand the significant coercion and control exerted in family violence relationships.
"If you are a victim of family violence or believe someone you know is the victim of family violence, you can contact police on 131 444 or Triple Zero (000) in an emergency, or attend any police station," police said in a statement.
