Beloved Weston Creek restaurant closes up shop after lease ends

One of Weston Creek's best-loved restaurants is closing its doors after its lease had ended.
After 19 years in the community, My's Vietnamese restaurant will be moving to a new shop front in Garran.
Owner My "Michael" Thanh Nguyen said he's sad to be leaving Weston Creek.
"I would like to stay back here. The customers and regulars feel bad," he said.
Gift Sitthisiriporn, who works at My's, said they'll miss all the community members who came regularly to the restaurant.
"At lunch we normally have retired people coming, some people from the aged care always come here.
"At night time, we have families with young kids, they come a little bit early, and later it's gonna be like elderly couples and office workers who come to catch up after work, the gym."
However, she said they'll all sleep better at night knowing they have somewhere more permanent.
"We don't need to worry about the lease anymore because we got the lease with the new place," she said.
"It's not only for the business here, we also have staff to look after because they have been working for us for a while and we treat them like a family member or friend."
Longtime customer David Nolan, who's been living in the area since the 1970s, said he's disappointed the restaurant has had to move.
He said the restaurant is part of a community where most people know each other personally or by sight.
"People tend to live and shop locally, with people who have their regular lunchtime table and you see in the same places every time," he said.
"I think Weston Creek will miss it."
He'll still be a regular customer at My's, even if he has to drive instead of walking, he said.
READ MORE:
Michael said they weren't given a reason why their lease wasn't renewed.
He said that after the community protested their move, the landlord came back offering a five-year lease, but it was too late.
"We had already paid the bond on the new place," he said.
"I (had already) asked him so many times and he said, 'No.'"
Michael had been leasing the space on Brierly St since 2010.
The landlord, Michael Stavrakis, said he didn't kick My's restaurant out, and they were already on a month-to-month lease.
"We would offer for him to stay here if he wants to even now, if he says I wanna come back, I'll let him in," he said.
"I said he can stay month-to-month for the next two years."
He said he and his family are considering opening up their own business in the space.
My's new place in Garran is smaller than the Weston Creek location, but Michael is optimistic they'll attract new customers, especially with the hospital down the road.
He also assured locals that his renowned beef pho will remain the same as ever.
The Weston Creek restaurant will close on May 27, and reopen at 4 Garran Place in early June.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.