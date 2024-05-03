Holes appearing as Treasurer tries to convince us with verbal flourishes

Unfortunately, the Treasurer prefers a different history. It is telling that he opened his address by talking about Chifley and Keynesianism, not Hawke and Keating and the modernisation of Australia's economy. For those who don't recall, one of the things Chifley is most remembered for is his failed attempt to nationalise Australia's banks. He also justified the need for greater government intervention in the economy because of the prevailing economic uncertainty. The Treasurer doesn't want to nationalise the economy, he is just the latest person who thinks he can do a better job directing its course than the market can. This would be challenging during benign economic conditions, it is impossible during economic turbulence. Economic uncertainty does provide opportunities for growth, but government is poorly placed to recognise and act on them.