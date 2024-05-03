The Canberra Times
My money is on Bruce as the site for the new stadium

By Letters to the Editor
May 4 2024 - 5:30am
Bruce has a lot going for it as the site of Canberra's new stadium. Picture by Karleen Minney
Bruce seems to be the best site for a new stadium. It's reasonably centrally located and will be more so as Canberra spills over the border north of Gungahlin. It's a large site and can easily accommodate the restaurants, bars and other facilities that usually surround stadiums and assist to ensure its long-term viability.

