The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

O'Neil and Giles dodge the spotlight shining on blunders over ex-detainees

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
May 3 2024 - 4:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A key part of the Albanese government's political strategy is to fill the news cycle with its presence and messaging. Ministers are deployed to the maximum.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.