O'Neil and Giles dodge the spotlight shining on blunders over ex-detainees

There's been much confusion on what precisely was the Commonwealth's position on bail in the federal case. Federal government talking points - revealed by Sky this week - wrongly said it had opposed bail. According to a report in The West Australian at the time, "Counsel for the Commonwealth did not oppose bail but warned: 'Further breaches may not have the same response'". The magistrate involved told Doukoshkan he was on thin ice and she wouldn't have granted bail had the Commonwealth not been so "generous". (Eventually that charge was withdrawn, because of the invalid visa hitch.)

