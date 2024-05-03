The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The double chair: your chance to own a piece of Perisher history

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
May 4 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Calling all ski enthusiasts, history nerds and collectors of off-beat memorabilia: there is finally, finally a chance to own a slice of Australian snowbound history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.