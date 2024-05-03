The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'One hell of a win': Raiders pull off unbelievable upset over Manly

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 3 2024 - 10:29pm, first published 8:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

No-one does an ambush like the Canberra Raiders.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.