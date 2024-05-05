The Canberra Times

Heavy rains in southern Brazil kill nearly 60

By Andre Romani and Eduardo Simoes
May 5 2024 - 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Heavy rains in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul have killed at least 55 people, while dozens remain unaccounted for.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.